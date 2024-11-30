Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Down 36.8% in November

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the October 31st total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWXZF stock remained flat at $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,131. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $7.16.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

