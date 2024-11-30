Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Down 36.8% in November

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the October 31st total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance
Shares of CWXZF stock remained flat at $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,131. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $7.16.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
