Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 4,403 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 895,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $116,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,076 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 234,183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $30,540,000 after buying an additional 19,198 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina stock opened at $144.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.23 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.88.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

