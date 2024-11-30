Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 194.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 171.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CAVA Group by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at $2,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CAVA Group from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on CAVA Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.80.

CAVA opened at $140.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.39 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.37 and its 200-day moving average is $108.99. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $243.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CAVA Group news, Director Karen Kochevar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,307 shares in the company, valued at $182,980. This represents a 91.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

