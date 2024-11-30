Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Raises Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,770,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,668 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for 7.2% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in Vale were worth $32,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,951,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,868,000 after acquiring an additional 468,432 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Vale by 723.2% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,035,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,680.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 228,890 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 32.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 382,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 94,585 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,906 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research cut Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

VALE opened at $9.87 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

