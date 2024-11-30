Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DT. Wedbush initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 102.18, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,905. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.