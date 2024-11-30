Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Short Interest Update

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the October 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ebang International Stock Up 18.0 %

Shares of EBON traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.79. 63,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,909. Ebang International has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Ebang International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.