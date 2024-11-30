Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 417.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,135 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 80.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $191.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.41. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.89 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

