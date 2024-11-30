Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,989 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.32 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average is $82.20.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.