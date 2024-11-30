Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,989 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.32 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average is $82.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2831 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

