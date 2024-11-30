Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2,225.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 3.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.62.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC opened at $206.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $132.62 and a 1 year high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

