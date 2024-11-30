Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 6,733 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,114,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,569,000 after acquiring an additional 395,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 106.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 737,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,651,000 after acquiring an additional 379,677 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $553.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $501.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $416.57 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $535.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.45.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

