Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Up 123.9% in November

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,600 shares, a growth of 123.9% from the October 31st total of 303,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Edible Garden Stock Performance

EDBL remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Friday. 487,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,736. Edible Garden has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.90.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

