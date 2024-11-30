Encompass More Asset Management Boosts Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Encompass More Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 349.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 517.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 148,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 124,603 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 632.9% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,472,000 after purchasing an additional 153,113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,360,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.68 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.53.

