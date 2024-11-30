Encompass More Asset Management Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $181.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.10 and a 200-day moving average of $168.68. The company has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $141.97 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

