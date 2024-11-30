Encompass More Asset Management Sells 7,196 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Encompass More Asset Management cut its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,196 shares during the quarter. Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 8.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 210,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,145.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 560,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 515,815 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,087 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 289.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $85.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.75.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2302 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.