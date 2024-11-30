Encompass More Asset Management Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 154,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust makes up 2.1% of Encompass More Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $56.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

