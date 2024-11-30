Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Performance
Shares of EFOI opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.
Energy Focus Company Profile
