Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EQNR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $32.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $25.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

