Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $24,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $310.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.35 and a fifty-two week high of $317.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.00.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.88 by ($2.04). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 114.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $269.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total transaction of $2,308,430.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,661.35. This trade represents a 73.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $2,546,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,559.40. This trade represents a 45.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,949 shares of company stock worth $5,663,763. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

