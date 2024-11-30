Eventide Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,397 Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Insider Transactions at Dayforce

In related news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $40,746.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,269.38. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 858,697 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $68,309,346.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,204,622.85. This represents a 51.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,770,223 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dayforce Stock Up 0.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $79.98 on Friday. Dayforce Inc has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51.

DAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dayforce from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

Dayforce Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

