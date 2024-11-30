Eventide Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Eventide Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 566,781 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nutanix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 886,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $998,601,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Nutanix by 4,153.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,022.44. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,145.65. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.17. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $75.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

