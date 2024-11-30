Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Evogene Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.43. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

