Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd.
Evogene Stock Performance
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
