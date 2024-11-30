Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at TD Cowen

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

EXAS opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average is $55.97. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $708.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.80 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,159,707.85. This trade represents a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,060. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Exact Sciences by 838.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

