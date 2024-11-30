Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Major Shareholder Sells $660,000.00 in Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,108,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,959,561.40. The trade was a 8.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Exagen Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. Exagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Exagen had a negative net margin of 30.36% and a negative return on equity of 92.58%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 45,476 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exagen by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exagen by 49.0% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 534,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 175,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

