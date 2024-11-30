Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Short Interest Update

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the October 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Faraday Copper Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPKF opened at $0.61 on Friday. Faraday Copper has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.
Faraday Copper Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Faraday Copper
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.