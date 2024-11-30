Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Short Interest Update

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the October 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Faraday Copper Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPKF opened at $0.61 on Friday. Faraday Copper has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.

Faraday Copper Company Profile

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project consisting of 73 square kilometers private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits located in Pinal County, Arizona.

