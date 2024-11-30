Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 55 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fiduciary Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $628.60 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $431.35 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $542.22 and its 200 day moving average is $559.90.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.57.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

