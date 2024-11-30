Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 995 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Fiduciary Trust Co reduced its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,676 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 7,516.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.6 %

BHP stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

