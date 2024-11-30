Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 652 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 41,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,645,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 196,770.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,326,000 after acquiring an additional 249,899 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $135.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.83 and its 200-day moving average is $115.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $96.48 and a 52 week high of $136.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

