Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after purchasing an additional 420,007 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,537,000 after buying an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,424,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,313,000 after buying an additional 47,074 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,938,000 after buying an additional 1,326,211 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IVE opened at $206.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $164.34 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.19. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

