Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 94.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the period. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after purchasing an additional 310,807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,600,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,287 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Honeywell International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,197,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $661,000,000 after acquiring an additional 228,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,061,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $632,871,000 after purchasing an additional 108,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.45.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.4 %

HON stock opened at $232.93 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.19%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

