Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 658 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,425 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 382.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 16.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:AROC opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $26.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $292.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.19 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

