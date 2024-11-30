Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,789 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,566.2% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $10,896,330.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,602.30. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $1,428,721.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,409.27. This trade represents a 58.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.