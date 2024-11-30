Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,957,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374,283 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $504,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 81.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $45.17.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.20%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.76.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

