Fmr LLC Has $426.14 Million Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,444,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,944 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.02% of TKO Group worth $426,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in TKO Group by 52.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 491.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TKO Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TKO opened at $137.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of -328.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $139.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. Benchmark lowered TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 42.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

