Fmr LLC Has $473.37 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,373,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,912 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $473,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 516.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 146,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $298.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.40 and its 200 day moving average is $322.19. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.69 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.17.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

