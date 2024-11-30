FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2,685.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $5,329,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,997,111.77. This trade represents a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $197,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,096.80. The trade was a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,010 shares of company stock worth $7,678,076. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.