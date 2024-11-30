FORA Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 138.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in HSBC by 128.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in HSBC by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $46.90 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $169.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.