Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the October 31st total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

FRSX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 75,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,212. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. Foresight Autonomous has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,948,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000. Foresight Autonomous accounts for 0.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 27.23% of Foresight Autonomous at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

