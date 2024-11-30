Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,230 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 61.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 199,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 75,753 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 268,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after buying an additional 90,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Amphenol by 315.1% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after acquiring an additional 223,784 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $74.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

