Freedom Investment Management Inc. Buys 301 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,388,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,640,000 after acquiring an additional 665,149 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,754,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,617,000 after purchasing an additional 700,862 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,293,000 after purchasing an additional 767,534 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,222,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,788,000 after buying an additional 211,202 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,158,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,933,000 after buying an additional 171,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.33.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $218.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.63 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 111.85%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $2,289,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,326 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,481.18. This trade represents a 18.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $6,867,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,093 shares in the company, valued at $18,106,760.49. This trade represents a 27.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,883,200. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

