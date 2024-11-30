Freedom Investment Management Inc. Purchases 160 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,909,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,112 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,415,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 808,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 360,164 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 450,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in StoneX Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

SNEX opened at $103.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.38 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $180,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,148,892.50. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $3,690,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,994 shares in the company, valued at $49,898,349.48. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

