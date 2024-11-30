FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Director Sells $33,957.00 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) Director Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,957.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,167. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FRPH stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.68 million, a P/E ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 0.47. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FRP by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FRP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FRP by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of FRP by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

