Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Short Interest Up 94.0% in November

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,900 shares, a growth of 94.0% from the October 31st total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance

HTOO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 372,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,704. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. Fusion Fuel Green has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Fusion Fuel Green at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.