Gala (GALA) Trading 22.8% Higher This Week

Gala (GALA) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Gala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gala has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $335.71 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.



Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 38,271,216,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,247,056,268 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

