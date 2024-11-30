GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Sold by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 95.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939,044 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the third quarter worth $52,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 268.1% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 0.45. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on GitLab from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GitLab from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $5,056,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,990 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $164,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,180. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,033 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,356. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

