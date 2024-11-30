Glazer Capital LLC Buys New Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 424,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,907,000. Stericycle accounts for 1.5% of Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Stericycle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Stericycle by 57.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the second quarter valued at $787,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle by 19.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Stericycle Stock Performance

SRCL stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

