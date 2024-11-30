Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 880 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $964,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 355,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,838,000 after acquiring an additional 199,699 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 470,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $315.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.38 and its 200-day moving average is $277.23. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.36 and a one year high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

