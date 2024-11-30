Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 5,819 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after buying an additional 43,818 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. This trade represents a 9.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $192.07 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.18 and a fifty-two week high of $198.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.18.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

