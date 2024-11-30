Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) Insider Buys A$50,400.00 in Stock

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1 – Get Free Report) insider Sulieman Ravell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.08 ($6.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,400.00 ($32,727.27).

Sulieman Ravell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Sulieman Ravell bought 4,185 shares of Glennon Small Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.02 ($6.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,937.89 ($27,232.39).

Glennon Small Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th.

About Glennon Small Companies

Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.

