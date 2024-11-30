Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,800 shares, an increase of 108.7% from the October 31st total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUG. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,858,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $600,000.

Shares of BUG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $33.53. 49,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,465. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $812.77 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.20.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

