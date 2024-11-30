Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRET. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,596,000. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $279,000.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SRET traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,065. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $221.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

